Angels and Monsters

June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106

San Diego artist June Rubin’s Angels & Monsters art show will not frighten you as you stroll past her kindly “monster” Godzilla with sharp teeth gently clutching sweet baby Jenna dressed in her pink sun hat. In Rubin’s watercolor the monster stomps by the red roofs of the Hotel Del Coronado on a clear blue day.

Info

June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
Art , Special Events
Point Loma
858-229-4571
