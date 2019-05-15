The Animal Pad S&N Party
Tipsy Crow 770 Fifth Ave. , San Diego, California 92101
We're taking the "Hump" out of #HumpDay with The Animal Pad S&N Party on Wednesday, May 15th! This sexy little fundraiser will feature cocktails, light apps, entertainment, raffle and a kinky surprise or two... All proceeds raised will support The Animal Pad's spay and neuter fund because we should leave the coupling to the humans!
Each ticket includes 1 complimentary cocktail, light apps and 1 raffle ticket!
This party is for humans only.
Stay tuned for details on the coveted raffle prizes, entertainment and more!
