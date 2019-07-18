Animaniacs In Concert!
Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
It’s time for ANIMANIACS – LIVE IN CONCERT! The most zany, animany and totally insany Animaniacs are back! Fans of the beloved Warner Bros. animated series get up close and personal with their favorite characters. The Emmy Award winning cast perform songs from the pop-culture hit cartoon series – live on stage in the all-new Animaniacs In Concert!
