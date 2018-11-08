Ann Collins

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host Ann Collins as she discusses and signs her new book, "La Jolla: Jewel by the Sea." Collins is an award-winning photographer. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
