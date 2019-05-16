Ann Patchett & Robin Preiss Glasser

Children and their parents are invited to join us as Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser discuss and sign their new picture book, Lambslide.

Nicolette Farmer is running for class president, and the rest of the Farmer family tells her she'll win by a landslide. A pack of overconfident lambs mistakenly hear lambslide and can't believe there's a slide made just for them. But when they can't find one on the farm, there's only one thing left to do: take a vote! They campaign. They bargain. They ask all the other animals if they, too, would like a lambslide. Will the lambs ever get their special slide?

Ann Patchett is the author of eight novels and three works of nonfiction. She is the winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award, England's Orange Prize, and the Book Sense Book of the Year, and was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. Her work has been translated into more than thirty languages. Ann has written about many things, but by far, she has had the most fun writing about this flock of happy, grumpy, confident, and pushy lambs.

Robin Preiss Glasser has illustrated many children’s books, including the bestselling Fancy Nancy series. She lives in Southern California with her family, where they do not tend to a flock of lambs—and certainly do not know where the lambslide could possibly be.

This event is geared towards children ages 3-4 and their parents but all are encouraged to attend!

This event is free and open to the public.

Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.