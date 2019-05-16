Ann Patchett & Robin Preiss Glasser: Lambslide

Warwick's and the La Jolla Riford Library will host Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser to discuss and sign their new picture book, "Lambslide." Patchett is the internationally bestselling author of "Bel Canto" and "Commonwealth." Glasser is the bestselling illustrator of the Fancy Nancy series.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for information.