Annual Food Bank Gala: Cheers to 40 Years - A Ruby Celebration
Jacobs & Cushman San Digo Food Bank 9850 Distribution Avenue, San Diego, California 92121
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the San Diego Food Bank while helping support their mission to end hunger in San Diego County. Taking place at their 88,000 square foot warehouse, the gala will feature the culinary talents of 25 of the county’s best chefs.
Info
Jacobs & Cushman San Digo Food Bank 9850 Distribution Avenue, San Diego, California 92121 View Map
Miramar