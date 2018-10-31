Annual Halloween Carnival at YMCA Camp Surf
YMCA Camp Surf 560 Silver Strand Blvd, Imperial Beach, California 91932
Looking to have a spooktacular time this Halloween? YMCA Camp Surf is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 from 5-7pm with an evening designed for the whole family. This event features classic “carnival” style games in addition to fun activities such as a bounce house, archery and even a spooky haunted trail! COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED!
