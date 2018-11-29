Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House

Google Calendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Join us on Nov 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as we light our tree and get into the spirit of giving. Live music, hot cocoa and festive bites abound. And don’t forget about Santa! He’s visiting the Cape to hear Christmas wishes and pose for photos!

Local retailers will join us for a festive Open House full of SoCal inspired gifts – the perfect time to knock out your holiday shopping with unique pieces from our skillful, artistic, and stylish community.

The event is complimentary and open to all ages. Please register for your family's comp tickets!

Info
Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011 View Map
Carlsbad
7606020800
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Open House - 2018-11-29 00:00:00