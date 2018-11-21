Annual Turkey Calling Show

Wednesday, November 21

noon – 1:00pm

Seuss Room, Geisel Library, UC San Diego

The UC San Diego Library invites you to learn turkey calling techniques and participate in an old-school radio broadcast filled with music and stories, featuring performances by Melanie Peters (Story Lady) with Scott Paulson (sound effects wizard) and a visit from local school children (riddle readers!) You’ll learn about the American turkey, including its surprising presence in European art, and review world-wide Thanksgiving traditions via Library research tools.

Also: The BookChatters (who meet monthly for “Coffee & Book Chat at the UC San Diego Bookstore”) will stop by to provide special book recommendations for the holidays for readers of all ages.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP required. For info: spaulson@ucsd.edu or (858) 822-5758.