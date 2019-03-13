Annual Used Book Sale

So many book bargains, so little time!

Put down your Nook and pick up a real book! This is an event that should not be missed.

With over 4000 books in the sale, there is bound to be something for everyone – books for children, books for grown-ups, author-signed books, videos, CD’s, DVD’s, audio tapes, gift items and works of art such as paintings and sculptures.

Some of the many topics are:

 Fiction – New, recent and old favorites. Everything from mysteries to romance novels to historical fiction.

 Foreign language – Chinese, Farsi, Spanish, French, Yiddish, Hebrew, Slovakian to name a few.

 History – From ancient to modern.

 Fine art books and folk art books, also museum and exhibit catalogues.

 Cookbooks from around the world.

 Children’s and those hard-to-find books for pre-teens and teenagers.

Silent Auction of rare and antiquarian books, paintings, sculptures, decorative items.

All are welcome to browse and buy.

PRE-SALE SHOPPING, open to everyone -- Wednesday, March 13th, 7:30-9:30 a.m. $20 per person.

FREE entrance, except during Pre-Sale.

CLEARANCE SALE -- Sunday, March 17th, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All the books you can fit into one grocery bag for only $10. (Some exceptions apply)

To volunteer or make book donations, email Melanie at melanier@lfjcc.org or call her at 858-362-1141. Book donations for this year’s sale are accepted through February 28th.

BOOK DONATIONS: This year we were fortunate enough to receive donations of books from major libraries and institutions as well as some private scholarly and cultural collections. No donation of books to the Used Book Sale is too large or too small.