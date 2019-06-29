AnomaR Festival

Begent Ranch 18528 Highland Valley Road, Ramona, California 92065

AnomaR, a new, one-of-a-kind immersive arts festival is coming to Ramona this summer and will provide attendees the opportunity to explore hands-on creative activities.

Sponsors of the event are the non-profit organizations 2Create Gallery and The Art Center of Ramona. Proceeds benefit visual arts programs at Ramona High School, Mountain Valley Academy and The Art Center of Ramona.

Begent Ranch 18528 Highland Valley Road, Ramona, California 92065
Ramona
