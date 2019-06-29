AnomaR Festival
Begent Ranch 18528 Highland Valley Road, Ramona, California 92065
AnomaR, a new, one-of-a-kind immersive arts festival is coming to Ramona this summer and will provide attendees the opportunity to explore hands-on creative activities.
Sponsors of the event are the non-profit organizations 2Create Gallery and The Art Center of Ramona. Proceeds benefit visual arts programs at Ramona High School, Mountain Valley Academy and The Art Center of Ramona.
