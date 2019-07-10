Another Roll of the Dice at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre is capping its highly successful Season 37 with the World Premiere of ANOTHER ROLL OF THE DICE, a rollicking musical reuniting songwriter Frank Loesser and author Damon Runyon, creators of the legendary Guys and Dolls. In Dice, three classic Runyon stories are intertwined with hits from the Loesser songbook, including “Heart and Soul,” “I Hear Music,” “Two Sleepy People,” and “Let’s Get Lost,” performed by iconic Runyonesque characters. Audiences who may be familiar with Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide from "Guys and Dolls" will delight in meeting some of their colleagues-in-crime from Runyonland: Joey Uptown, Baseball Hattie, Tobias the Terrible, singer Georgia St George and the much-in-demand safecracker, Touch Feely. Don’t take a gamble – get your winning ticket now and be among the first to witness the birth of a sure-fire classic.

Larry Sousa directs Lance Carter,* Sarah Errington,* Eliot Lazar, Jason Maddy,* Allison Spratt Pearce,* and Darrick Penny* in ANOTHER ROLL OF THE DICE. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Aaron Rumley (Sound Design/Projections), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Phillip Korth (Props). Cindy Rumley* is the stage manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

ANOTHER ROLL OF THE DICE previews begin Wednesday, July 10. Opening Night on Saturday, July 13, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, July 19, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm and a Wednesday matinee on July 31 at 2pm. Runs through August 4, 2019.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $45, Week Nights - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $56; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on July 31 at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.