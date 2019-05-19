What’s the difference between anthropomorphism and personification?

What is personification and how do we use it? What is anthropomorphism? Join me as we delve into the difference, and then turn our attention toward creating anthropomorphic characters. Each writer will create a poem using personification, and then we’ll turn our attention towards creating fully formed characters with human emotions, intentions, and traits.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-19-anthropomorphism-personification-with-jenn-woolf/