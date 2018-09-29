Antique Tractor Parade

to Google Calendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00

Bates Nuts Farm 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, California 92082

The Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association will be holding their annual antique tractor show at Bates Nut Farm. Their mission is to restore, preserve, and exhibit gasoline and oil engines, gas/diesel and steam tractors, power driven farm machinery and any other equipment of historical value. The members will be sharing their collection of antique tractors, pumps, washing machines, irons, tools, stationary engines, sewing machines and other types of household and farming equipment. There will be live demonstrations of traditional skills such as blacksmithing and quilt-making. This is a unique opportunity to experience a piece of history.

Live entertainment from 12:00 -3:00, and BBQ lunch from 11:00-3:00. Antique tractor parades at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. both days.

Info
Bates Nuts Farm 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, California 92082 View Map
Valley Center
760-749-3333
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Antique Tractor Parade - 2018-09-29 09:00:00