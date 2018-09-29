Antique Tractor Parade

The Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association will be holding their annual antique tractor show at Bates Nut Farm. Their mission is to restore, preserve, and exhibit gasoline and oil engines, gas/diesel and steam tractors, power driven farm machinery and any other equipment of historical value. The members will be sharing their collection of antique tractors, pumps, washing machines, irons, tools, stationary engines, sewing machines and other types of household and farming equipment. There will be live demonstrations of traditional skills such as blacksmithing and quilt-making. This is a unique opportunity to experience a piece of history.

Live entertainment from 12:00 -3:00, and BBQ lunch from 11:00-3:00. Antique tractor parades at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. both days.