Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading

FREE! This is one of Shakespeare’s great historical love stories. Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him, and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end. You’re invited! All ages welcome. We recast after every scene so all who want to get a chance to read. All casting is non-gender specific so women can read men's roles and vice-versa. If you’d like to just listen that’s OK too. You will meet others who share your interest in Shakespeare and theater. We look forward to seeing you here!