Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading

to Google Calendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00

Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

"Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale

Her infinite variety."

Shakespeare’s great historical love story. Antony is captivated by Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, and neglects his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, but soon his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end. FREE. We recast so everyone can Read!

Info

Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Poetry & Spoken Word, Theater
Balboa Park
619-670-6468
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading - 2019-03-05 18:30:00