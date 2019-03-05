Antony and Cleopatra Open Reading
Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
"Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale
Her infinite variety."
Shakespeare’s great historical love story. Antony is captivated by Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, and neglects his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, but soon his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end. FREE. We recast so everyone can Read!
Info
Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Poetry & Spoken Word, Theater
Balboa Park