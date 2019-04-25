Anzac Day at Kairoa

Join Kairoa Brewing Co. on Thursday, April 25, to celebrate one of New Zealand’s most patriotic national holidays. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates service members who served and died in the line of duty.

Kairoa will offer three discounted specials in honor of Anzac day. Mention the holiday on April 25 and choose from $5 house beer, a beer and a New Zealand meat pie for $12, or a $7 Anzac Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. Anzac cookies are traditionally served on the holiday, dating back to when the biscuits were sent by wives to the military abroad during WWI.