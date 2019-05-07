Apocalyptica - Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Tour

On May 10, 1996 Finnish Rockers, APOCALYPTICA, released their epic debut ‘PLAYS METALLICA BY FOUR CELLOS’. The instrumental cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy music for years to come.

To celebrate the 20thAnniversary of the album, in 2016 the group re-releasing a re-mastered version of the album including 3 bonus tracks, in addition to a live album called ‘Apocalyptica Plays Metallica By Four Cellos – A Live Performance’ including a DVD of their live performance at Olavinlinna Castle,

After playing over 170 ‘PLAYS METALLICA BY FOUR CELLOS’ concerts in 40 countries Apocalyptica are bringing their world renowned live performance of ‘PLAYS METALLICA BY FOUR CELLOS’ to the United States.