Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego

Join Dignity/San Diego as we embark on an Apologetics Lecture Series beginning Sunday, February 17th. This will be a series with the goal in mind to give you a firm foundation in what the tenets of our faith are, how to apply them to your life, and how to answer a question someone may have about the Catholic faith. Our first lecture will be a step-by-step Instructional Mass that begins at 5:30pm. Future topics include the Bible, the Reformation, the "Our Father" and the Sacraments. We are a LGBTQ Catholic organization, but all are welcome to join. For the upcoming schedule, study guides and more information, please visit https://dignitysd.org/apologetics.