Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego

to Google Calendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00

Mission Hills United Methodist Church 4044 Lark St., San Diego, California 92103

Join Dignity/San Diego as we embark on an Apologetics Lecture Series beginning Sunday, February 17th. This will be a series with the goal in mind to give you a firm foundation in what the tenets of our faith are, how to apply them to your life, and how to answer a question someone may have about the Catholic faith. Our first lecture will be a step-by-step Instructional Mass that begins at 5:30pm. Future topics include the Bible, the Reformation, the "Our Father" and the Sacraments. We are a LGBTQ Catholic organization, but all are welcome to join. For the upcoming schedule, study guides and more information, please visit https://dignitysd.org/apologetics.

Info
Mission Hills United Methodist Church 4044 Lark St., San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Talks & Discussions, Workshops
Mission Hills
619-645-8240
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Apologetics Lecture Series with Dignity/San Diego - 2019-02-17 17:30:00