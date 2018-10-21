Aporkalypse Now: Iron Pig Alehouse 4 Year Anniversary Celebration

Iron Pig Alehouse is turning 4 on Sunday, October 21! We want to thank the San Diego community that has been incredible in supporting us over the years – we couldn’t have reached this milestone without you! To celebrate, we’re throwing a day-long party titled: Aporkalypse Now.

$4 for 4 years on our entire beer list, cocktails and pulled pork sliders.

The celebration will feature our very own commemorative anniversary beer, Aporkalypse Pale Ale, brewed by our friends at Bay City Brewing Company. Two whole pigs will be smoked for the celebration, yielding a few Iron Pig fan-favorites for the day: Pulled Pork Sammies and Pulled Pork Plates.

As part of our anniversary celebration, we teamed up with RouteUSA, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting sports, creativity, education and the awareness to preserve the health of the world's oceans, beaches and marine life - with the following activities:

(1) Throughout the month of October, we will display an art exhibit of pieces created through the organization’s Art Route program. All artwork will be for sale, with proceeds benefitting RouteUSA.

(2) On Sunday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., we invite the community to participate in a beach clean-up day in Pacific Beach. All participants will receive a coupon good for a one-cent beer or drink at Iron Pig Alehouse that same afternoon.

(3) We'll also be holding a revenue giveback on Tuesday, October 16, benefitting the Pacific Beach Middle School Band.

(4) During the fourth anniversary event on October 21, we'll be hosting an interactive art project on the patio with items collected from the beach cleanup. Guests are invited to help create an art piece that will be hung at the restaurant. A portion of the day’s sales will benefit RouteUSA.

THANK YOU for an amazing four years of business! Don’t miss out on the celebrations this month, things are about to get Aporkalyptic!

For more information on Iron Pig Alehouse, visit www.ironpigalehouse.com

For more information on RouteUSA, visit https://routeusa.org/

For more information on Bay City Brewing Co., visit http://baycitybrewingco.com/