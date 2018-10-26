Appointed x Moniker General: Building a creative business

Inspired Work: A discussion about building a creative business.

Appointed is coming to San Diego for a month-long installation at Moniker General. To kick-off our partnership, we're hosting a panel discussion for local creatives and entrepreneurs.

Join us on Friday, October 26 at 4 pm for a happy hour and a panel discussion featuring four inspiring and local creative founders: Mindy Gayer, Erin Dollar, Eva Black, and Jane Riley - each will share their insight on starting and building a creative business. The discussion will be moderated by Appointed founder, Suann Song.

This event is free and space is limited. If you have questions or would like additional information, please email: hello@appntd.com.