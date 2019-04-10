Eat Chipotle in San Diego, Support Girls on the Run

Support San Diego girls! On Wednesday, April 10, from open to close, all San Diego Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will donate 33 percent of all fundraiser sales to Girls on the Run San Diego. Funds raised will go toward scholarships for low-income schools and families in San Diego to take part in the program.

How to participate? Customers simply need to mention the fundraiser to the cashier before payment to support the transformational learning program that helped empower 1,150 pre-teen girls in the area last year alone.