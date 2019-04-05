April Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco

Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm for a complimentary tasting! Their team partners with different tequila and mezcal brands regularly to educate guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what foods it pairs best with.

On April 5, they'll be offering 21+ guests a free sample of Codigo 1530 Tequila along with cocktail specials highlighting the spirit available for purchase.

There is never a corner cut in Código 1530’s production. The sole purpose is to make the most selective tequila in the world using only perfect inputs and age old secret family processes. The rested Tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in French White Oak red wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley, which helps ensure that each and every barrel is worthy of bearing the Código 1530 name.

Cocktail Special of the Month: Codigo 1530 blanco tequila, coconut, passion fruit, pineapple, orange bitters.