The Archaeological Institute of America (AIA) turns 140 years old in 2019 – celebrate with us at ArchaeoCon 2019. This day of archaeology-themed experiences for all ages will include small group workshops, a Q&A session with experts, an activity fair, an ancient game tournament, and more. AIA Trustees Josh Gates (host of Expedition Unknown) and Sarah Parcak (2016 TED Prize winner and founder of GlobalXplorer°) will headline the festivities.

ArchaeoCon 2019 will take place in conjunction with the 120th AIA-SCS Joint Annual Meeting, but is open to the public. For those not registered for the meeting, tickets are just $5 for AIA members and $10 for non-members.

Ticket Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/archaeocon-2019-tickets-52727796258?aff=AIAweb