Ariel Quartet at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Distinguished by its virtuosic playing and impassioned interpretations, the Ariel Quartet has earned its glowing international reputation. Formed in Israel nearly 20 years ago, when its members were middle-school students, the quartet now serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

Widely considered to include some of Beethoven’s greatest compositions, this cycle consists of 16 quartets divided into three periods: early, when the composer was strongly influenced by Haydn and Mozart; middle, including three quartets that honored Russian Count Razumovsky; and late, a reflection of the final years of his life. This is the beginning of a four-year endeavor, with Ariel Quartet performing the complete Beethoven cycle, in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday in 2020.

Program: Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in F Major, op.18, no. 1; Quartet in G Major, op. 18, no. 2; Quartet in F Minor, op. 95; Quartet in F Major, op. 135