Arlo Guthrie: Alice's Restaurant Tour

Arlo Guthrie – folk Legend, Grammy® Hall of Fame inductee and eldest son to Woody Guthrie – comes to Poway to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his famous song, “Alice’s Restaurant.” Penned and recorded in 1967, the song became a career-maker for Guthrie and a cultural touchstone in the Vietnam era. Arlo will perform a rare, live performance of the song along with others from his 50-year career.