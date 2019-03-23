Around Mt. Helix: A Natural & Cultural Community Icon

La Mesa Historical Society’s president, James Newland, presents a photographic history of the Mt. Helix area and discusses the significance of the mountain-top nature amphitheater and park to the region.

Newland, a La Mesa resident, and a historian & manager with the California State Parks department, is also President of the La Mesa Historical Society and serves on the City Planning Commission as well as the Historic Resources Commission. In 2015 he partnered with the Mt. Helix Park Foundation to create a photographic history of the Mt. Helix region featuring evocative images of Mt. Helix and its surrounding communities, landmarks, notable events, institutions, and individuals. A graduate of San Diego State University, he is an author of books on the history of La Mesa, the Cleveland National Forest and most recently Grossmont Hospital. Mr. Newland’s books will be available for sale and signing.

FREE for LMHS Members, $5 suggested donation from non-members.