Art Alive 2017

San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Art Alive, the Museum's signature fundraiser and annual floral exhibition brings the Museum's permanent collection to life in a uniquely beautiful way. Featuring more than 100 floral interpretations of famous works of art and a central Rotunda design, the exhibition is accompanied by three full days of events.

While visiting, make sure to check out The Museum Store Jewelry Trunk Show or pick up your own bouquet to take home from the Green Fresh Florals pop-up shop.

San Diego Museum of Art 1450 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

