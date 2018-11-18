Art and Bubbles - An Art Opening

Art Me San Diego 862 Prospect St Ste A, San Diego, California 92037

Art Opening for Carolina Arrieta and Melissa Montoya at Art Me Studio on Prospect

Come join us for an afternoon of fantastic Art and Mimosas. November 18th from 1-4pm Art Me in La Jolla will be hosting the amazing works of artist Carolina Arrieta and photographer Melissa Montoya. Come gather and join in the fun celebrating these two awesome female artists.

Art Me San Diego 862 Prospect St Ste A, San Diego, California 92037
858-280-5999
