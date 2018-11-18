Art and Bubbles - An Art Opening
Art Me San Diego 862 Prospect St Ste A, San Diego, California 92037
Art Opening for Carolina Arrieta and Melissa Montoya at Art Me Studio on Prospect
Come join us for an afternoon of fantastic Art and Mimosas. November 18th from 1-4pm Art Me in La Jolla will be hosting the amazing works of artist Carolina Arrieta and photographer Melissa Montoya. Come gather and join in the fun celebrating these two awesome female artists.
La Jolla, San Diego