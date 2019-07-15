Art Around the World!

Studio ACE 3861 Mission Ave. #B3, San Diego, California 92058

Studio ACE offers year-round Art Camps for aspiring artists. This Summer 2019 we’re offering eight (Yes, 8!) sessions at the studio. This camp, for 9-12 year olds, explores Art Around the World!

ART AROUND THE WORLD

Ages: 9-12 Years

When: Mon, July 15 - Weds, July 17, 2019

Time: 1:00pm-4:00pm each day

Fee: $55 per child, $46 military

Arts Instructors Corinna Stocker and Robin Satori serve as highly creative and energetic guides for these Art Camps. Sessions are filled with drawing, painting, printmaking, music making, and most of all, a lot of FUN! All Art Camp sessions include snacks and all necessary art supplies.

Access all the information & registration here:

https://www.studioace.org/art-camps-at-studio-ace

Info

Studio ACE 3861 Mission Ave. #B3, San Diego, California 92058
Art
North Park, Oceanside
760-730-5203
please enable javascript to view
