The Art of Dance

Fashion, dance, and culinary arts intertwine on March 23rd, 2019. Experience an evening of entertainment raising funds for youth outreach programs reaching over 4,000 students in San Diego each year.

Dame Zandra Rhodes (lead fashion designer for the late Princess Diana), will lend her chic aesthetic to the evening as patrons enjoy performances by the renowned Malashock Dance Company, themed craft cocktails, and sweet and savory tapas created by Daniella de la Puente, one of Baja’s most exciting chefs.

VIP guests will enjoy a private pre-event cocktail hour on the beautiful rooftop lounge at IDEA1 Downtown, with an exquisite view of the San Diego skyline at sunset. Patrons will have photo opportunities with fashion models and in an interactive photo booth with internationally renowned portrait photographer Josue Castro.