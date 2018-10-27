Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash

to Google Calendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

Something wicked this way comes for OMA’s legendary Halloween party. Artwork by Ragnar serves as inspiration for the Classic Halloween Carnival theme that will include a variety of rousing entertainment, music, and art. Visit www.oma-online.org/aad for tickets and the latest event details including information on the catered VIP Lounge.

This event is sponsored by Jazzercise, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Kent Borsch, Mainstreet Oceanside, and Dave and Amber Newman with New Corp.

Info
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map
Oceanside
760-435-3720
to Google Calendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash - 2018-10-27 18:00:00