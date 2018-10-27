Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash

Something wicked this way comes for OMA’s legendary Halloween party. Artwork by Ragnar serves as inspiration for the Classic Halloween Carnival theme that will include a variety of rousing entertainment, music, and art. Visit www.oma-online.org/aad for tickets and the latest event details including information on the catered VIP Lounge.

This event is sponsored by Jazzercise, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Kent Borsch, Mainstreet Oceanside, and Dave and Amber Newman with New Corp.