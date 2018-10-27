Art After Dark Halloween Party
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
Something wicked this way comes for OMA’s legendary Halloween party. Artwork by Ragnar serves as inspiration for the Classic Halloween Carnival theme that will include a variety of rousing entertainment, music, and art. Two ticket levels are available—General Admission (starts at 7) and a new VIP level (starts at 6) that includes an exclusive lounge, catered appetizers, hosted bar, and a signed Ragnar print. Must be 21+ to attend. Prices go up on the day of the event.
