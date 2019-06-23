The Art Dinner with Chef Flor Franco

Palette X Events presents a very special Food and Wine Gastro Art Experience, Sunday, June 23rd with “The Cross-Border Chef” Flor Franco and Solare Executive Chef Filippo Piccini! The Summer's Exciting Avant Garde Party at The Arts District, features Stunning Foods Immersed in Visual and Performance Art. Enjoy a Special World Premier of New Choreography from San Diego Dance Theater. Music by Electric Violinist Marta Z and Flamenco Guitarist James Clarkston. Exclusive Interaction with a Group of Fine Artists and San Diego Landscape Photographers and more surprises! Start Your Summer with Fun, Meaning and ART and Enjoy the Most Unique Dinner Experience in San Diego while Supporting an organization making a difference in our community as we hold a Live Auction for Outside the Lens' innovative Cameras in the Classroom program, engaging youth through photography and digital media. CityBeat Readers Receive a 10% Discount! Enter Coupon Code: CITYBEAT at Checkout. Purchase Your VIP and Regular Admission Tickets in Advance: www.palettexevents.com