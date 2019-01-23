SDAI is partnering with Art of Élan to present their Young Artists in Harmony concert on January 23rd at 7:00 PM. The concert consists of brand new music composed by students from A Reason to Survive (ARTS) and students from Sweetwater Unified School District and will be performed by Art of Élan musicians. Matt Aucoin’s “Dual” for cello and double bass will also be performed that evening, featuring San Diego Symphony cellist Andrew Hayhurst and principal bassist Jeremy Kurtz-Harris.

Art of Élan’s “Young Artists in Harmony” program is offered in partnership with the nationally recognized A Reason To Survive (ARTS), an organization that believes in the power of the arts and creativity to literally transform lives – especially those of youth facing adversity. Consisting of weekly workshops where students have the opportunity to be mentored by Art of Élan musicians and festival curator Matthew Aucoin through unique apprenticeships, the residency culminates in a concert that showcases original compositions the students create over the 10-week residency, performed by Art of Élan musicians.

Tickets:

$10: General Admission

$5: Students (ID will be checked at the door to verify)