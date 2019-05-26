The Art of the Everyday: A Poetry Workshop with Heather Sweeney
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
In this workshop, we will explore how poetry can be fueled by everyday objects and experiences. We will examine ways that the “dailiness” of our lives can be infused into our own poetry. The ordinary can become extraordinary through use of poetic devices such as juxtaposition and repetition. We will explore poets such as Frank O’Hara, Joanne Kyger, and Bernadette Mayer who consider the “ordinary” in their work. This is a generative workshop and we will engage with prompts and poems that will spark our imaginations. We will make the mundane magical.
