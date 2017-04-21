The ART of Finding LOVE: Free Talk & mixer for Singles over 40

James E Watts institute for Artistic Behavior 1046 7th Avenue, San Diego, California 92101

Please share with your Single friends in San Diego! This will be FUN!

Join me for --The ART of Finding LOVE: Free Talk by Love Coach Macy & Social for Singles over 40. Macy will be sharing the KEYS to moving from SINGLE to totally in love.

Talk starts at 7pm.

Mingle with other over 40 singles, and soak in the creative genius of the James E. Watts collection.

