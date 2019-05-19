Art in the Garden at the Grand Ave Festival

MAGEC (Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture) presents its 2nd Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of The Grand Avenue Festival, Sunday, May 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Art in the Garden is a juried art show with many talented local Southern California artists, including:

• Jeannie Burkhardt

• Sylviane Colier

• Robert Dean

• Shannon Flowers

• Carrie Foster

• Todd Hanson

• Virginia Holt

• Katherine Zimmer

• Martita M Foss

• Nicole Losi

• Janice Niles

• Olga Orasco

• Nancy Robinson

• James Stone of Stone & Glass

• Bill Wertz

• Rosemarie Woldin

• Karen Landers

• Kurt Bauer

• Virginia Ryba

Additionally, the new area also includes kids’ arts activities, sponsored by the Escondido Arts Partnership, as well as interactive booths for all ages.

Spearheaded by Stone & Glass, a glassblowing art studio in Escondido, Art in the Garden can be found at the corner of Grand Avenue and Juniper Street, on the east end of the festival, in Heritage Garden (121 N. Juniper Street).

The Grand Avenue Festival takes place in historic downtown Escondido on Grand Avenue from Center City Parkway to Ivy. Guests can shop from hundreds of vendors for unique hand-crafted gifts, imports and local art. Enjoy international cuisine and local entertainment, as well as fun rides, games, entertainment, food, art, and shopping for everyone.