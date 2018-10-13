Art Glass Guild Annual Fall Show and Sale

Spanish Village Art Center, Balboa Park

The Art Glass Guild will be hosting their 2018 Fall Patio Show and Sale. This is a wonderful event to view amazing art glass created by local artists all while enjoying the day in San Diego’s Historic Spanish Village in Balboa Park. You will see more than thirty juried Artists exhibiting their creations as you stroll the patio in Spanish Village. Bring your Family & Friends, there will be entertainment for all including: Live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work, and glass cutting as well as an area for children and adults alike to create their own unique mosaic art piece to take home.

The event is free to the public and pet friendly. Additional event details are as follows:

Date: Saturday, October 13th, and Sunday October 14th, 2018

Time: 10am to 5pm, both days

Location: 1770 Village Place, Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park, San Diego, CA

This show is the largest Art Glass show in Southern California and is all about your local Art. You will

see beautiful art representing many techniques, including blown, fused, torch, stained, cast, etched and

mosaic art glass, all available and created by San Diego Glass Artists.

About the Art Glass Guild

The Art Glass Guild is a non-profit art education center, focused on supporting local glass artists as well as other San Diego non-profits with art related programs benefiting our community. The Guild was formed in 1998, we are the sister organization of the oldest art glass group in America, the “Art Glass Association of Southern California”. Our primary purpose is to educate the public about art glass. The Guild operates a retail sales gallery in Studio 25 at the Spanish Village Art center in Balboa Park and provides demonstrations and classes for many of the glass techniques shown in the studio.

To learn more visit www.artglassguild.com, or call us at 619-702-8006.