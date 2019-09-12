On Thursday, September 12, San Diego Art Institute (SDAI) in Balboa Park will offer Art as Health: A Day of Art and HIV Testing between noon and 6 p.m. During this day, the community is offered free HIV testing, complimentary admission to SDAI’s newest exhibit Forging Territories including docent-led tours tailored for HIV-impacted individuals and communities, and access to a panel discussion featuring artist and HIV activist Joey Terrill of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Participants’ experiences this day are designed to provide HIV education and awareness through free testing by the AntiViral Research Center at UCSD, as well as a sense of cultural awareness through the thought-provoking art of SDAI’s new exhibit Forging Territories: Queer Afro and Latinx Contemporary Art. Opened June 29, this exhibit is among the first of its kind to explore and highlight conversations around African American and Latinx artists identifying as LGBTQ+ and reflects twenty regional artists’ responses to a sense of identity and place, the current political moment and the comfort of shared background, language and history.

At 6 p.m., the day’s panel discussion Race, HIV, and Art: The Impact of HIV/AIDS on LGBTQ Artists and Communities of Color will focus on the latest developments around the cultural and medical aspects of the virus. Current methods of testing and treatment will also be discussed, including by panelist Joey Terrill, a Forging Territories artist who is also Director of Global Engagement with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The evening will conclude with time for Q&A and socializing, with full bar and complimentary refreshments. Admission to the panel is free with seating on a first-come-first-served basis.

All elements of San Diego Art Institute’s Art as Health: A Day of Art and HIV Testing event are open to the entire community and presented with the generous cooperation of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the AntiViral Research Center at UCSD.

San Diego Art Institute also encourages the following local organizations as resources for those interested in HIV awareness and education: Christie's Place, North County Connect, Progressive Health Services, Red Dress Party, San Diego / Imperial AIDS Education and Training Center, San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program and the UCSD HIV Institute.

About the San Diego Art Institute: First organized in 1941, the San Diego Art Institute (SDAI) has evolved into San Diego’s premier contemporary art center focusing on regional art and artists. The non-profit organization actively supports established and rising talent, builds audiences for regional contemporary art and makes cultural equity and social justice a priority in all that it does. Located within an 8,000 square foot space in Balboa Park adjacent to the Mingei Museum, SDAI serves nearly 100,000 artists, youth and visitors annually. As a catalyst for advancing regional contemporary art and artists, SDAI serves as a platform for the artistic visions and voices of our times. Discover San Diego Art Institute at 1439 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101, online at www.sandiego-art.org and on Instagram at @SanDiegoArtInstitute.