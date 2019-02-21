Art History 3 Part Series: Part 2

The Life and Artistic Contributions of Rembrandt and His Peers

Receive a visually rich background of the era and the art created and learn about the socio, politic, and economic influences upon artists and see how the world in which artists worked is reflected in their work. There will be lecture and discussion.

Part 3 - Mar 21: The Life and Artistic Contributions of GMC:

Giotto, Masaccio, and Caravaggio.

Thu, Feb 21, 9:30-10:30am. Drop-In $12/M, $15/NM per class.