Art History 3 Part Series: Part 3
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
The Life and Artistic Contributions of Giotto, Masaccio and Caravaggio
Receive a visually rich background of the era and the art created and learn about the socio, politic, and economic influences upon artists and see how the world in which artists worked is reflected in their work. There will be lecture and discussion.
Thu, Mar 21, 9:30-10:30am. Drop-In $12/M, $15/NM per class.
