Art History Series: Art of the Indigenous Americas

Receive a visually rich background of the era and the art created and learn about the socio, politic, and economic influences upon artists and see how the world in which artists worked is reflected in their work. There will be lecture and discussion.
9:30-10:30am. $12/M, $15/NM per class.
Thu, May 2: Art of the Indigenous Americas
Thu, Jun 13: Art of Southeast Asia
