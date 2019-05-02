Art History Series: Art of the Indigenous Americas

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Receive a visually rich background of the era and the art created and learn about the socio, politic, and economic influences upon artists and see how the world in which artists worked is reflected in their work. There will be lecture and discussion.

9:30-10:30am. $12/M, $15/NM per class.

Thu, May 2: Art of the Indigenous Americas

Thu, Jun 13: Art of Southeast Asia

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
