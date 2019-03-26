Art Lecture: Sketching to Save Your Life

Learn about renowned artist Minnie Valero’s artistic process in sketching. Sketching allows you to remember more details than just taking a picture - when traveling or around town. Be bold, dare to sketch the life around you! Born and raised in Argentina, Minnie immigrated to the US with her family and pursued a career in public high school education, while obtaining Masters Degrees in English and Linguistics, Counseling and Educational Policy from UCLA. Now she splits her time between California and traveling around the world, painting and teaching art.

Tue, Mar 26, 6pm. Free. Please register (858) 459-0831.