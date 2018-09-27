Art Lounge & Studio Series: Lia Halloran

Join us for Lia Halloran's Studio Series on Thursday, September 27th. Experience a unique opportunity, as Resident Artist Lia Halloran leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process.

-See Resident Artist Lia Halloran's work from 5-5:45 in the Artist Pavilion

-5:30pm to 7:00pm- Art Lounge in Education Pavilion

Live music, wheel throwing demonstration, drinks, hors d'oeuvres & light refreshments.

-7:00pm to 8pm- Artist Talk