Art Lounge & Studio Series: Lia Halloran
Lux Art Institute 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, California 92024
Join us for Lia Halloran's Studio Series on Thursday, September 27th. Experience a unique opportunity, as Resident Artist Lia Halloran leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process.
-See Resident Artist Lia Halloran's work from 5-5:45 in the Artist Pavilion
-5:30pm to 7:00pm- Art Lounge in Education Pavilion
Live music, wheel throwing demonstration, drinks, hors d'oeuvres & light refreshments.
-7:00pm to 8pm- Artist Talk
