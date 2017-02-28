Art of Élan Concert @ MCASD Downtown

MCASD - Downtown 1001 Kettner Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) is proud to partner with Art of Élan for a special performance inside Jennifer Steinkamp's immersive video installation "Madame Curie," an enveloping, panoramic work that activates a field of realistically rendered moving flowers and flowering trees. The evening will feature the music of Toru Takemitsu and Peter Askim, as well as the epic "Octet for Strings" by George Enescu. This concert is FREE for MCASD’s X-Set Members, $10 for all other MCASD Members, and $15 for non-members.

Space is limited to 100 seats and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, both online and at the door: http://www.mcasd.org/events/concert-art-%C3%A9lan

