Art San Diego 2019
San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
San Diego’s largest contemporary art show returns from Oct. 10-13 at the San Diego Convention Center. Art San Diego is a curated display of exceptional artwork from local, national, and international galleries alongside outstanding show programming, live entertainment and exclusive events. This year’s event will feature a wide range of exhibitors from around the world, bringing some of the most intriguing artists to San Diego.
TICKETS: http://art-sandiego.com/tickets/
Info
