Art San Diego 2019

to Google Calendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00

San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101

San Diego’s largest contemporary art show returns from Oct. 10-13 at the San Diego Convention Center. Art San Diego is a curated display of exceptional artwork from local, national, and international galleries alongside outstanding show programming, live entertainment and exclusive events. This year’s event will feature a wide range of exhibitors from around the world, bringing some of the most intriguing artists to San Diego.

TICKETS: http://art-sandiego.com/tickets/

Info

San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art
Downtown
619-546-7488
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art San Diego 2019 - 2019-10-10 17:00:00