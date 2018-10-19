Art San Diego Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Where:

Del Mar Fair Grounds

Wyland Center (Building with Whale Painting)

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd

Del Mar, CA 92014

About:

San Diego’s largest contemporary art show returns to the iconic Del Mar Fairgrounds to celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall. Art San Diego is a curated display of exceptional artwork from local, national, and international galleries together alongside outstanding show programming, live entertainment, and exclusive events.

The 2018 theme is [ALLURE]—the undeniable power of contemporary and modern art to captivate, seduce, and charm buyers, collectors and dealers who love their work.

Two new programs have been added to celebrate the 10th anniversary this year: [The SOLO Project], a specially curated selection of independent leading-edge artists and the Access to Art Program [HOPE], giving back a percentage of art sales to participating San Diego charities.

Schedule:

Opening Night Party

Thursday, October 18 | 5:00PM - 8:00PM

Complimentary Valet Parking

UBS Private Event

Friday, October 19 | 6:00PM - 9:00PM

Public Show Hours

Friday, October 19 | 12:00PM - 5:00PM

Saturday, October 20 | 12:00PM - 8:00PM

Sunday, October 21 | 12:00PM - 5:00PM

Cost:

Opening Night Party/4-Day Pass/Admits 2 People: $75 online / $85 at event

General Public, 3-Day Pass: $25 online / $30 at event

General Public, 1-Day Pass: $20 online / $25 at event

Students/Seniors, 3-Day Pass: $15 online / $20 at event

Students/Seniors, 1-Day Pass: $10 online / $15 at event

Parking: $13 per day, per car

Tickets: http://art-sandiego.com/attend/tickets/

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/artexpo/sets/72157686430300101

Links:

http://art-sandiego.com/

https://www.instagram.com/artsandiego_/

https://twitter.com/artsandiego_

https://www.facebook.com/ArtSanDiego/