Art San Diego Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Wyland Center 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd , San Diego, California 92014
Where:
Del Mar Fair Grounds
Wyland Center (Building with Whale Painting)
2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd
Del Mar, CA 92014
About:
San Diego’s largest contemporary art show returns to the iconic Del Mar Fairgrounds to celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall. Art San Diego is a curated display of exceptional artwork from local, national, and international galleries together alongside outstanding show programming, live entertainment, and exclusive events.
The 2018 theme is [ALLURE]—the undeniable power of contemporary and modern art to captivate, seduce, and charm buyers, collectors and dealers who love their work.
Two new programs have been added to celebrate the 10th anniversary this year: [The SOLO Project], a specially curated selection of independent leading-edge artists and the Access to Art Program [HOPE], giving back a percentage of art sales to participating San Diego charities.
Schedule:
Opening Night Party
Thursday, October 18 | 5:00PM - 8:00PM
Complimentary Valet Parking
UBS Private Event
Friday, October 19 | 6:00PM - 9:00PM
Public Show Hours
Friday, October 19 | 12:00PM - 5:00PM
Saturday, October 20 | 12:00PM - 8:00PM
Sunday, October 21 | 12:00PM - 5:00PM
Cost:
Opening Night Party/4-Day Pass/Admits 2 People: $75 online / $85 at event
General Public, 3-Day Pass: $25 online / $30 at event
General Public, 1-Day Pass: $20 online / $25 at event
Students/Seniors, 3-Day Pass: $15 online / $20 at event
Students/Seniors, 1-Day Pass: $10 online / $15 at event
Parking: $13 per day, per car
Tickets: http://art-sandiego.com/attend/tickets/
Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/artexpo/sets/72157686430300101
Links:
http://art-sandiego.com/
https://www.instagram.com/artsandiego_/
https://twitter.com/artsandiego_
https://www.facebook.com/ArtSanDiego/