Betty Woodaman Memorial Exhibition

Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025

Art and Science: A Betty Woodaman Memorial Exhibition opens this month with extraordinary imagination, vision and innovation by our amazingly talented local artists. Featuring creative works that combine elements of art and science. Artists catalog and research technology and nature in new and interesting ways, 2D, 3D, audio and video mediums displayed. Opening reception Saturday, October 12th 5:30-8PM

Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, California 92025 View Map
Escondido
760-480-4101
